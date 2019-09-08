SAN ANTONIO — Life has a new meaning for Kim Williams.

"I remember that day and what could have happened," he said. "The last thoughts in my head of me not being sure if I was going to make it home that day."

Five months ago, the father of two almost lost his life. While driving for Uber, he was carjacked, shot and left for dead.

"I put my hand on it, and I saw blood," he said.

Williams didn't realize he had been shot. The dad was driving for Uber to make extra cash, and had picked up two passengers who police said shot him and forced him out of his car.

"I just held my side, and started walking out of the car," Williams said.

Williams wasn't in good shape. Most of his injuries were around his stomach and liver. He ended up having several surgeries and a long hospital stay.

Williams credits Lt. Col. Dr. Guy Clifton, the chief of general surgery at Brooke Army Medical Center, and his staff for saving his life.

"His initial surgery, I don't think I will ever forget it," he said. "It was a bad injury. It is nice to see such a bad situation have such a good outcome in the long term."

During his long recovery, a big moment came on April 28. Williams took his first walk with his daughter. They even got matching shoes.

"Just to do that together, and have her be a part of the recovery with me, made it special," the father said.

As the Williams family puts it, Clifton will forever be in their hearts.

"Thank you," William said. "I really do appreciate it. You don't know how much you mean to us."

Williams was an Uber driver hoping to make some extra cash for his daughter's birthday. They never got to celebrate it, but will this weekend.

He said he plans to return to his full-time job later this month.

The two suspects in this case are Joe Gover and Jesus Luna. Both are set to go on trial for aggravated robbery next month.

