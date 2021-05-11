'There's always something that can be done' | Meet the San Antonio teens who don't put limits on their service

Teens Give Back is a student-run, parent-guided organization founded on the premise of service and charity. For them, charity isn't limited to U.S. citizens.

SAN ANTONIO — A food drive connected the San Antonio charity collective Teens Give Back to help more than 2,000 migrant children who were housed in the Freeman Coliseum complex earlier this year.

"I feel very grateful for everything that I have," Gabe Peterson said. "And I thought, 'Man, what better way to give back, to help others who don't have as much.'"

Peterson is a member of Teens Give Back, a group his brother helped found in 2007. His mother, Cristen Peterson, said the kids wanted to touch their community positively.

But they also didn't want to put limits on their service.

"We want to help our neighbors next door; if there's a need that we hear about in the community," Cristen Peterson said. "We don't want to only help established 501(c)(3) organizations."

Teens Give Back started with students from Alamo Heights and Central Catholic. Now, 131 members come from 21 schools in the San Antonio area. Nearly as many parents guide the group.

"When you sign up, you have a yearly commitment to how many hours you serve the community," Charlie Fagan said.

Fagan also uses those15 annual minimum hours to maintain membership to feed his Boy Scouts goals. He said members go far beyond that number.

At the end of the year, a Presidential Volunteer Service Award gets handed out. That competition benefits the community.

"It's really satisfying and a great thing to do to benefit the entire community," Fagan said.

Presidents for Teens Give Back are pulled from a hat to prevent a popularity contest. Fagan's mother, Jacquie Fagan, said their members live good lives. Exposing them to those who are less fortunate becomes a lesson that imprints itself on the heart.

"I do think it's really important that they meet people that have faced those challenges, and Teens Give Back allows that," she said.

That brings us to the teens and parents deciding to help migrant youth at the Freeman Coliseum in April. The children's pathway into San Antonio became political kerosene, but an email chain searching for giving hands reached Teens Give Back.

"There's 2,000 kids, they are aged 13 to 17 that have nothing but the clothes on their back," Cristen Peterson said. "They're bored, they have no privacy, they don't know where their parents are. They don't know where some of their siblings are."

Members wasted no time collecting as many balls and games as they could. And where Peterson said she expected to come across pushback in the group, she instead found motivated teens.

Her home became a collection center as their philanthropic efforts ramped up.

"It was anywhere from 800 to 2,000 items," Gabe Peterson said.

The teens were too young to go inside to drop off the harvest. That didn't prevent them from understanding the fruits of their gift.

"I can also see how sports and playing games would be a great way to kind of pass the time," Charlie said. "Forget about everything that is going on."

Some of the children who migrated to San Antonio went to St. PJ's. The emergency shelter is a haven for children fleeing abusive and neglectful situations.

"It's so critical to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every single child that walks into our organization," Gladys Gonzalez said.

In a rare interview, Gonzalez said that, for 130 years, their walls have provided safety to kids in need. The St. PJ's executive director said kids stay an average of 58 days.

During that time, transformation begins.

"We provide a home to both children, the unaccompanied minors, as well as our stateside children," Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, children from Texas receive the lion's share of their services. They also oblige requests from the federal government to house kids.

But Catholic Charities, St. PJ's guiding hand, did not disclose how many kids from Texas or provide a number for the federal government's side.

Catholic Charities did state they served 189 kids in September, noting that the number changes daily.

"We're very generous because we don't know where they will end up next," Gonzalez said.

St. PJ's said giving their kids a chance at a new life wouldn't be possible without big-dollar supporters like Valero, Boeing and the Orsinger Foundation, especially during the holiday wish list time.

"I love when kids help us out," Gonzalez said.

They don't discount the assistance that comes in from groups like Teens Give Back.

"Oh my God, it's incredible."

Teens Give Back has a calendar filled with duties and opportunities to make an impact. On some days, their members can be helping out across three events at the same time.

"There's always something that can be done," Charlie said.

In September, children fleeing Afghanistan with their parents came to San Antonio. Teens Give Back got back to work, putting together filled with supplies.