SAN ANTONIO — Elissa Salas is admittedly bashful. The 17-year-old has not been shy about her desire to donate her hair to causes that make wigs for children who have experienced hair loss due to cancer.

"If I get tired of it, I'll just donate it," Salas said.

The Thomas Jefferson High School senior said she started donating her hair when she was in the fourth grade. Salas hasn't really received anything for her effort. She got a free cut. But why wouldn't the teen, considering the cause?

"You feel good, knowing that you're going to donate it," she said. "And other people are going to have it."

Salas said her hair grows quickly. She's given as much as a foot of hair at one sitting in the three times she's donated. Her last donation was in August.

"You get to do a lot with long hair," she said.

Salas' last two donations were designated to Wigs For Kids. The recipients receive wigs at no charge. Her school district, the San Antonio Independent School, recognized her effort.

Some of the teen's schoolmates didn't understand why she was suddenly in the spotlight. "They don't think it's a big deal," she said. "They're like, 'you're doing all these interviews for doing hair. It's just hair.'"

It brought the student council member to tears.

Wigs for Kids said it costs $1,800 to make the wigs they provide. Each wig is made with 20 to 30 ponytails for children who simply want hair during one of the toughest times in their lives.

Salas chalked it up to her peers having a difference of opinion. As a donor, she has a deeper connection to her gift because it's more than just hair.

"For some people it's a piece of them," she said.

It's also heart. The teen said she'll continue to do the hair donations forever.

Salas is a twin. Eryn, her sister, hasn't donated yet.

