Fundraiser underway for Stevens High graduate battling cancer

Madysen Valtierra, 18, was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer shortly after graduating from Stevens High School in June.

SAN ANTONIO — The summer after high school graduation is supposed to be filled with joy and eagerness for a new chapter.

For 18-year-old Madysen Valtierra of San Antonio, however, it brought heartbreaking news. Just 15 days after graduating from Stevens High School, she learned she has Stage 3 ovarian cancer.

The diagnosis happened on Father's Day 2023.

Since then, Valtierra has spent a majority of her time making hospital visits and undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Her stellar academics in high school earned her a Dean's Scholarship to attend the University of the Incarnate Word this fall. Her diagnosis has delayed the start of her college adventure, but Valtierra has her heart set on beginning her career as a UIW cardinal in the spring.

Her goal is to become a dermatologist.

Recently, Valtierra underwent surgery to remove a tumor and is now recovering. Still, the unexpected battle with unforeseen costs has prompted loved ones to create a GoFundMe page. All contributions will support Valtierra's treatments as she fights and conquers her illness.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.