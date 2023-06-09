Another season of Latinx storytelling begins for San Antonio's Teatro Audaz

The local theater group focuses its mission around multiculturalism, and expanding the perspectives that have traditionally been explored on stage.

SAN ANTONIO — Three stage shows are set to make their Texas premieres as part of Teatro Audaz's 2023 lineup, bringing stories about borderland journeys, familial assimilation and hope in the face of violence to new audiences in San Antonio this year.

Teatro Audaz kick-started its seventh season of Latinx-focused storytelling last weekend with "Luchadora!," about a female wrestler, Nana Lupita, training in secret to fight in a male-dominated sport. It's the kind of story that hits on the ideas Teatro Audaz leaders hope audiences reflect on with this year's shows, among them cultural pride, visibility, empathy and growth.

"What's most important for us is for the audiences to engage with the performances and allow themselves to be moved, challenged and inspired by the narrative and experiences on stage enough to continue the discussion when they leave the theater," said Executive Artistic Director Laura T. Garza, also a founder of the Alamo City theater organization.

San Antonio families have one more weekend to catch "Luchadora!" at McCreless Theater.

As with nearly all prior Teatro Audaz productions, the cast and crew of "Luchadora!" and this year's upcoming shows are entirely local. It's a reflection of the group's founding mission to diversify the stories being told on Texas stages, as well as the pool of people telling them.

"We feel there is still a long way to go, and more can always be done," Garza told KENS 5. "Real change and equality can only come for our community when we are represented in all aspects of the creative space, from top to bottom."

Garza and her team are showing just how deep the well of Latinx experience and storytelling goes with the quartet of shows announced for this year, ranging from the fantastical to the satirical. (Garza herself will step up to direct Brian Quijada's "Somewhere Over the Border," about young Reina's travels to the U.S.-Mexico border.)

The 2023 Teatro Audaz season, titled "Reclaiming Our Roots," is announced as follows:

"Luchadora!" by Alvaro Saar Rios, directed by Abe Ramirez June 1 to June 11 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday McCreless Theater (799 West Dewey Place)

"The Ghosts of Lote Bravo" by Hilary Bettis, directed by Charles Falcon July 13 to July 23 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday / 2:30 p.m. on Sunday The Cellar Theater (800 West Ashby)

"Somewhere Over the Border" by Brian Quijada, directed by Laura T. Garza August 31 to Sept. 10 Showtimes TBD McAllister Theater (1300 San Pedro Ave.)

"It's a Wonderful Vida" by Herbert Siguenza, directed by Nora Moreno-Jarrell Dec. 7 to Dec. 17 Showtimes TBD McCreless Theater (799 West Dewey Place)



"We aim to explore and celebrate cultural heritage and underrepresented voices," Garza said about her objectives for 2023.

To that end, Teatro Audaz is returning its tradition of welcoming audience members to stay for post-show platicas, or "talkbacks," to give them deeper insight into the shows they just watched, from the artistic process to themes. Such informal conversations are becoming more common in the local theater scene, with San Antonio's Classic Theater also utilizing them recently as a way to put shows into context.

For Teatro Audaz, the idea is for the platicas to benefit both artist and audience; they're a chance to provide feedback, or an opportunity to shape a new interest for a young patron.

"Talkbacks contribute to building a sense of community within the theater space," Garza said. "By bringing together playwrights, performers and audience members, they create an environment for shared experiences, dialogue and connections."

Tickets for the closing weekend of "Luchadora!" start at $25 for general admission, and are on sale here. Pride Night discounts are scheduled for Saturday.