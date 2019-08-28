SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio remembers Doctor Alfonso 'Chico' Chiscano, the man who was best known for making sure we never forgot our city's history. The 81 year old died Tuesday after battling kidney failure and cancer.

Chiscano was a prominent cardiac surgeon who had a passion for the history of San Antonio. He also played a pivotal role in San Antonio Tricentennial.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted Tuesday morning, "Dr. Alfonso Chiscano was a passionate advocate for the Canary Islands Descendants Association, ensuring we never forget our city's earliest history. Today, we resolve to never forget him."

Mari Tamez, president of the Canary Islands Descendants Association, said Chiscano was very active and had a high-energy spirit about him that was contagious.

"He was always full of life. I will always remember his laugh, smile, his humor," Tamez said. "We could not have had a better champion than Chico Chiscano. He always shared our ancestors' story; he would go to the islands and remind the folks in the islands."

She said they will continue his mission by sharing the 300 years of history, life and love of San Antonio.

"I believe we are all heartbroken at the passing of Chico," she said. "He would want us to be celebrating his life, and so I hope everyone will take a moment to celebrate his life and legacy."

