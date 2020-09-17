San Antonio realtor fired after threatening police reform activists on Facebook

“If you’re willing to throw it into the universe, then there are consequences for the things that you do,” his former boss said.

SAN ANTONIO — “We do have a bigger problem that’s going on here,” community activist Pharaoh Clark said.

Clark says he wasn’t surprised when he saw someone posted threatening comments on the Defund Police SA Facebook page.

The post read: “I saw the news coverage of your pathetic parade or protest or whatever. 25 people max. Disrupted by ONE TRUMP SUPPORTER IN A PICKUP. WE ARE GONNA HUNT YOU DOWN WHERE YOU LIVE. WE ARE GONNA FOLLOW YOU TO THE HOLES YOU LIVE IN AND TAKE IT STRAIGHT TO YOU. Protest ok. Make threats, bring violence you'll get it back times 10.”

“When you have people that are exercising their freedom of speech, and all they’re asking for is a better life, they're asking for little things like police accountability, and then for that their lives are being threatened,” Clark said.

Clark was one of the protesters almost hit last weekend when a man drove a truck toward and through a crowd of people in the street. Nobody was hurt, but the danger felt very real for many demonstrators.

The online post was the second threat Clark says he’s seen made toward their movement within the last week.

“This is something me and other activists have had to deal with since the beginning,” Clark said.

We aren’t identifying the man who made the threatening post, but he’s a realtor in San Antonio. He’s now a former employee at Keller Williams Heritage.

His former boss, Jack Hawthorne, says they let him go shortly after finding out what he posted.

“If you’re willing to throw it into the universe, then there are consequences for the things that you do,” Hawthorne said.

Clark says he and other community activist groups have no plans on letting the threats stop them from fighting for the change they deserve.