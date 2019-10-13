SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of San Antonians joined together to remember babies lost through pregnancy loss, stillbirth or neonatal death at the 19th Annual San Antonio Walk to Remember, sponsored by Methodist Healthcare System.

Lines of families honored the babies they lost, speaking their names and taking a moment to remember each; letting those infants' memories live on and finding strength in each other and the loss they all share. Attendees also shared in prayer and song.

Marla Lackey knows the grief they're feeling, and says she found peace through her faith and pulled purpose out of the pain.

"I’ve lost a baby, had a miscarriage for my very first one and was devastated. I thought I could never have a baby—now I have four children," Lackey said. "So I know what it’s like to miscarry, and as a nurse I know what it’s like to help those who’ve had a loss."

She's one of many who shared her story Saturday, and she hopes more moms and dad seek support and community in the future.

"This event is every year so they can come out and celebrate their babies’ lives, bring their family members and remember their children," Lackey said.

October is Infant Loss Awareness Month. At least one in four pregnancies end with miscarriage or another form of infant loss, so parents are not alone. Although everyone's journey is different, organizers of the Walk to Remember hope awareness continues, and that all grieving parents take time to remember the little ones they've loved and lost.

