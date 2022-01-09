'We're being invaded': Neighbors make a stink over toilet stench

A five-acre site full of portable toilets is too much for residents. Here's why.

SAN ANTONIO — 89-year-old Doloris "Mama Dee" Williams said in the 1940s at her childhood home, they would sit on the porch and count the different colored cars that passed as a game.

She said she would like to sit outside now and enjoy the evenings and wave to passing neighbors, but she can't.

Pointing to brand new garden furniture near her front door, Williams said "I bought that bench so I could sit out and watch the cars. If the wind is blowing too fast, I don't come out."

Williams said the stench from a nearby portable toilet business can be overwhelming at times.

"I guess they are cleaning those potties and who would want some potties when you BBQing outside? Who would want that smell while they are cooking BBQ?" Williams said.

Many neighbors said the problems with United Site Services in the 3400 block of Belgium Lane, near the AT&T Center, began in earnest about seven months ago.

The business is on the north side of an industrial park, but it is also directly across the street from the Willowwood neighborhood. Residents said summer breezes from the south send a stench directly into the homes. One man who lives directly across the street said in addition to the smell, his family is also now coping with rats and other vermin.

Neighborhood President Alonzo Jones said "The smell is starting to emanate pretty bad and we've tried to talk to them several times. We sent several members over there and they were met with resistance. We set up some meetings for them to come join us at our meetings. They didn't show."

Jones said the Willowwood area is rich with history, as one of the first areas in town where African Americans were allowed to get mortgage loans. In an area with many original owners who are now in their 80s, he called the stench a particular insult for hard working citizens who just want to live out their days in peace.

"They worked for the military. They worked for the government. There are teachers. You've got doctors, lawyers, judges, some historical ones in this neighborhood also," Jones said, adding "It's a shame we're being invaded but we won't have that. We will do what we've always done and stand up for ourselves and our neighborhood."

Jones said the staff of District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez has been trying to press for improvements but so far, there have been many setbacks.

"It's just a prolonged ordeal and we're just trying to get a resolution. It's just an awful stench and we're trying to get it removed out of our neighborhood," Jones said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality provided the following statement about the agency's history with the site:

"The TCEQ regulates this site as a sludge transporter and has responded to odor complaints. Since May 2020, the San Antonio Regional Office has received six complaints alleging odors and issues with truck washing operations at this site.

Since May 2020, the San Antonio Regional Office has conducted six investigations and issued two notices of violation. Violations were issued for recordkeeping and an open tank hatch. Both violations have been resolved."

The Code Compliance Department of the city said the company has been issued citations for:

Failure to comply with off street parking regulations.

Failure to obtain a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

Permitted use violation (incorrect zoning). No permits have been obtained to date.

A code spokesman said the company is due in court on September 13 to resolve the violations.