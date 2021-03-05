San Antonio's pools reopening this weekend, with a catch

Several of the city's aquatic facilities are opening back up as temperatures rise.

SAN ANTONIO — After being open for only a few weeks last year amid some of the pandemic's most devastating months, San Antonio's pool season begins Friday for families to relax and splash around as life slowly returns to normal.

But with the coronavirus still a threat in the community and plenty of residents still waiting to be vaccinated, those families are being asked to register online beforehand (at no charge) to visit during a specific window of time. According to those registration pages, the open swim visits are being limited to two hours or 75 minutes depending on the day, and visitors who arrive late may "forfeit" their predetermined swim session.

Four city pools – Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions and Woodlawn – will be operating Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Kennedy and San Pedro will only be operating during those weekend hours for now.

The city is also requiring masks to be worn when not in the pool.