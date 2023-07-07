SA Philharmonic names Roberto Treviño its first executive director

The orchestra is preparing for a second season of shows as it works to fill a void left by the San Antonio Symphony's dissolution.

SAN ANTONIO — With a second season of shows just a couple months away, the San Antonio Philharmonic has announced a former city council member will take over the reins of executive director—the group's first as it paves a path toward financial stability in the wake of the San Antonio Symphony governing board's dissolving last summer.

Robert Treviño brings experience networking with local artists to the role, and cites diversification of the philharmonic's audience and growth of its reputation among his goals for the next year.

"We strive to welcome not only those who have been dedicated attendees of our concerts but also those who are experiencing a live orchestral performance for the first time," Treviño told KENS 5. "Our aim is to create an inclusive environment that embraces people from all corners of our community."

SA Philharmonic leaders say the group performed for about 50,000 people in its inaugural season, approximately 30,000 of which were students who experienced live music via free concerts.

The hope is for Treviño's appointment to "significantly empower" growth in its second season by overseeing day-to-day operations while a board of directors continues to provide "oversight and guidance."

"(Treviño) has actively participated and shown dedication to the San Antonio Symphony musicians," said Brian Petkovich, president of the philharmonic's board of directors. "Now he brings his expertise to the SA Philharmonic to address longstanding challenges with innovative approaches."

Clearing the air

One of the more immediate priorities, Treviño says, revolves around educating the city about last year's events that caused the San Antonio Symphony to become the San Antonio Philharmonic. The development was preceded by months of canceled performances amid a prolonged strike by musicians who called proposed pay cuts and contract terms "intolerable."

On the evening of June 16, 2022, the symphony's board of directors filed for bankruptcy in an announcement that some may have perceived as the organization ending altogether.

In reality, the bankruptcy only affected the board, Treviño says, as well as its financial structure. The philharmonic was soon born from the performance fund affiliated with the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony union, which organized its own performances during the earlier strike.

Come September, the group officially introduced itself to the community under the new name.

"The musicians of the San Antonio Symphony, together with their invaluable assets, such as the music library and instruments, regrouped under a new governing board, renamed the San Antonio Philharmonic," Treviño said.

Looking ahead

Appropriately enough, the San Antonio Philharmonic's second season has been titled "Forward Together."

At its core is a monthly program of 10 Classics Performances, kicking off Sept. 22 with a concert featuring South Korean soloist Chee-Yun. As with last year, the shows will be held at downtown's First Baptist Church.

"We wanted to choose music that will be familiar to audiences but also introduce them different repertoire that help redefine what 'classical' music can be in the 21st century," Petkovich is quoted as saying in a May press release.

San Antonians can also keep tabs on the philharmonic's social media or subscribe to its listserve for updates on community concerts, the chance to attend open rehearsals and opportunities to attend masterclasses.

And, as with last year and in keeping with the tradition of the San Antoni Symphony, the philharmonic will continue to hold "free-admission concerts" for local students. Those are set to start in mid-October.