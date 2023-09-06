'I want to pave the way': Meet the first female lieutenant of the San Antonio Park Police

Heather Colley joined law enforcement at 18 years old, right out of high school. Twenty years later, she's breaking barriers in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Fifteen years after joining the San Antonio Park Police, Heather Colley is making history as the force's first women lieutenant.

"Sometimes I still answer the phone as Sgt. Colley, and I am like, 'Wait, Lieutenant Colley,'" she said.

College was promoted two weeks after, having worked in every section of the park police force since coming on board in 2008.

"I have grown up here, basically," she said.

Colley reflected on breaking barriers and becoming the department's first woman lieutenant, saying she hopes more following in her path.

"It is crazy," she said. "It is wild to think about that. I am incredibly proud to be that person. I just want to be a good leader for other females. I want to pave the way."

Colley has been in law enforcement for 20 years, starting right after high school at the age of 18. She said becoming a lieutenant wasn't on her radar.

"It wasn't something I thought about, but the further along I have come in my career, the more I learn," she said. "The more I grow."

Colley will oversee the River Walk Patrol Division in her new role. She has big goals, including fostering more of a team concept for her fellow officers.

"I hope to be a morale-booster," she said. "I am an open-door-policy kind of person; I want them to be able to come to me and talk to me. If there is issues, let's work them out together."

Colley has a simple message for young girls or other women who are considering suiting up to protect and serve.

"Do it," she said. "Get started. Start now."

San Antonio Park Police is currently hiring and looking to fill 40 positions.

