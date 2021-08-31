San Antonio organizations provide aide for Hurricane Ida victims

The San Antonio Food Bank sent out a truck with more than 40,000 pounds of supplies, and the San Antonio Humane Society is taking in almost 100 pets.

SAN ANTONIO — Two days after Hurricane Ida moved into Louisiana, the destruction is still being uncovered, leaving hundreds of thousands of people with little to no water and electricity.

The San Antonio Food Bank sent over a truck of residents' most needed items Tuesday morning.

"When there's a need, people respond," Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, said.

The San Antonio loaded up its truck before travelling hundreds of miles to Louisiana, sending over food, water and cleaning supplies.

"The urgency is great," Cooper said.

The organization sent out a single truck, stacked with almost 40 thousand pounds of food to get there as soon as tonight.

"Injuries, hospitals, COVID, the lack of availability and the scarcity makes someone feel very alone, very desperate," Cooper said. "Food has the ability to calm. It has the ability to nourish."

CPS Energy said it hasn’t received any requests for crews, but they have sent help.

District 7 Fire Recue also sent over a team of four as well as a fire engine.

The San Antonio Humane Society is preparing to receive nearly 100 pets, according to a press release.

"For us, it's a privilege to be able to help someone in need," Cooper said.

The aide comes as Louisiana residents may go several weeks without power, and temperatures are expected to rise.

The San Antonio Food Bank says one of the most important things to do in a time of disaster is wait. He suggests folks who wish to help donate to established organizations.

"We don't want to be a part of the crisis or or disaster by just acting and sending stuff," Cooper said.

As soon as that call is made, however, they’re locked in, and ready to roll.