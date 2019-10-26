SAN ANTONIO — The New Word Covenant Church Military Ministry unveiled its new "Adopt-a-Spot" sign Saturday after joining the City of San Antonio's program. The sign near Nacogdoches Road and Leonhardt marks the area the group has pledged to keep clean.

"We live here. It instills pride—not only personal pride, but community pride," Kenneth Terry said. "And it brings people together. We've already had people from this community call into the church wanting to volunteer, just because they saw this sign."

Transportation & Capital Improvements administers the program, which allows residents and volunteers to get involved in removing trash and debris from city rights-of-way, drainage areas and medians. In 2018, volunteers collected more than 2 tons of trash, according to TCI.

So far, there are 50 Adopt-a-Spot groups, and there's room for more. To sign up your church, fraternity, scouting group, HOA, association or other group, click here.