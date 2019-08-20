SAN ANTONIO — From the backseat of a car to the sink of a public restroom, parents sometimes have to get creative on where they change their child's diaper when there's no changing station in sight.

It's a challenge that has left one San Antonio woman fed up.

Christina Cabello - a mother of a one-year-old who works as a professional nanny of small children - started a Change.org petition with the hope of starting a conversation about legislation that would require at least one baby changing station at all public restrooms.

It's a fight that hits close to home for Cabello, who says she sometimes struggles to find a changing station when she's out with her daughter.

"She does battle a lot of digestive issues, so sometimes I give her a massage for release," Cabello told KENS 5. "So it's something that's necessary for me."

"Kids are so at high risk with their immune system, so to be able to put them on something sanitary is a huge issue," Cabello continued.

Christina Cabello/Change.org

In her Change.org petition, Cabello says she was inspired by Ashton Kutcher's success with a similar petition to require changing tables in men's restrooms.

"I'm praying that somebody out there will hear the pleas of many parents and children, not just fathers like Ashton, but mothers pleas too!" Cabello wrote.

The mother says only two states - California and New York - are "even close" to passing an ordinance to require changing tables in public restrooms.

You can read the petition here.

