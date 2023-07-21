Providing some relief to San Antonio families, one mobile haircut at a time

As the school year approaches, one Alamo City business owner thought up a clever and generous way to help his neighbors—and he's rolling right up to them.

SAN ANTONIO — A converted school bus making its way around San Antonio is providing not rides to residents in need of some financial help, but free haircuts.

The bus-turned-mobile-salon is dubbed "Kingdom Cutz," and was thought up by south-side business owner Jacinto Martinez as a way to give back to the community. His mission is one not of profit, but a bigger purpose.

"You can pretty much do anything with these school buses," he said.

Martinez and his family did all the work, including the gutting and painting of the vehicle, which he says was bought at an auction.

"It is a mobile building that you can just move around," Martinez said. "We can drive around anywhere."

The objective is to provide a small bit of financial relief to struggling families in the form of free haircuts for children.

Martinez said he noticed the great need.

"Their hair is growing, and you can tell in some of these families it is not that they choose to have it like that, but the families are kind of struggling,” he said. "Haircuts are running $20 to $60. And to be able to save the families that amount of money, two, three, four times—however many children they might have (is our goal)."

The cuts will be free for children, as long as they are school-aged. But Martinez said they will not turn anyone away.

The bus will be rolling to different events in the coming weeks, as preparation for the upcoming school year ramps up. Part of the impetus behind housing his mobile salon in a bus was to make the kids feel special.

"Make them feel like they are actually going to get their haircut," he said.

Martinez said barbers and stylists will be volunteering their time for the cuts.

"I love to see the smiles on kids' faces when they come out," he said. "It is also a part of our ministry and church to show the love that God has given us to the kids and the neighborhoods."

The first event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Cassiano Homes Apartments on the west side. Future Kingdom Cutz events can be found here.

