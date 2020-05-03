SAN ANTONIO — After the Centers for Disease Control shipped out thousands of coronavirus test kits across the country, San Antonio Metro Health confirmed they now have some of the diagnostic kits in hand. But it could take two to three weeks to validate the kits before they can use them.

In a release sent to KENS 5, the city provided the following information for residents seeking information about preventing the spread of COVID-19. At this time, the risk to the general public continues to remain low.

Currently, there are no community cases in Bexar County or the City of San Antonio. The only confirmed cases are individuals who were brought to Lackland Air Force base under a federally mandated quarantine, and those individuals have been in isolation for treatment. Therefore, the risk of infection remains low.



What to know about COVID-19 testing:



1. If you are feeling sick, call your primary care physician’s office before going in.

2. If you do not have a primary care physician, visit any urgent care or walk-in clinic in the community.

3. Community physicians and other clinical providers have access to CDC protocols to determine whether or not patients qualify for COVID-19 testing.

4. Local testing for COVID-19 is currently available only by sending samples to the CDC, in coordination with Metro Health and the CDC.

5. People who do not have CDC-defined symptoms and exposure history will not be offered testing for COVID-19.

6. If you need additional information call the Metro Health hotline at 210-207-5779. (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).