Two men charged with capital murder for incident back in July

The pair have not yet been sentenced but capital murder is punishable by life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Two men have been charged with capital murder by the Bexar County Grand Jury for an incident that took place back in July.

Juan Reyes and John Torres are charged with capital murder for intentionally shooting and killing Sergio Soto and Rachel Martinez, according to county authorities.

Reyes was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after SAPD issued a warrant for his arrest back in July.

Reyes, 24, was wanted for arrest after he shot and killed two people in their home and set on fire. Officials say Reyes is a cousin of one of the victims.

The arrest affidavit also said at least three family members identified Reyes, including his mother.

Two other suspects were also reported to help him pull off the crime.