Med spa owner says GPS tracker helped locate stolen laser

The owner of Believe Aesthetics & Wellness said an Apple AirTag hidden inside her laser helped police track it down.

SAN ANTONIO — The owner of Believe Aesthetics & Wellness is praising the quick action of police and a GPS tracker for finding her expensive laser hours after thieves stole it from her north side med spa.

Leslie Carey said she woke up to a phone call on Thursday morning saying there was a break in at her business.

"I mad dashed, got dressed, brushed my teeth and made it here very quickly. I found the door smashed in and a police officer on site, nobody else was here. We went in and he asked if anything was taken, and the only thing that was taken was our laser," said Carey.

Carey was able to track the location of the laser from her iPhone. Recently, her husband hid an Apple AirTag inside after a sales rep told the couple of recent burglaries at nearby med spas.

"She told me all they took were lasers, and told me to be careful," said Carey.

Carey said she was glad to have taken the warning seriously. For hours, they were able to track the laser until Carey noticed the AirTag stopped moving along I-35.

"It was there for a long time so police told me [the suspects] turned it off and detectives warned me the laser was gone," she said.

Her husband called to tell her to report the AirTag stolen and Apple will turn it back on. Carey said moments later the tracker pinged again at a 7-Eleven and her sister called the gas station.

A store clerk was able to identify a truck with a large item covered in the back so Carey alerted police.

"While my sister was on the phone with 7-Eleven they said, 'Oh yes, we see the police pulling up behind them' so it was instant,' she said.

Carey said police found the laser in the truck bed and its handpieces in the backseat.

San Antonio Police arrested two suspects at the scene. A public information officer said both men will face a charge of burglary of a business and a charge of felony theft.

Carey said police also suggested she upgrade her device to a real-time GPS tracker as the Apple device can delay based on its transmission signal. However, Carey is still grateful she had something to help track her laser.

"I recommend anyone who has lasers or anything valuable upgrade to any type of GPS tracker," she said.