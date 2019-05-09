SAN ANTONIO — Photos of former San Antonio Mayor Lila Cockrell lined the lobby of theatre named after her in downtown San Antonio Thursday afternoon as loved ones paid tribute to the city's first female mayor with a memorial, days after she passed away at 97 years old.

Along with serving as the city's mayor for four terms, Cockrell was instrumental to the arts in the Alamo City, and played a role in shaping the part of town where the Lila Cockrell Theatre calls home, including the Shops at Rivercenter.

Thursday's tribute was buoyed along with music as the San Antonio Symphony started by playing Gershwin. Later, attendees learned more about her love for jazz as the symphony played a piece by Duke Ellington. Along with music, Cockrell deeply loved her husband, daughters and grandkids—and also San Antonio, for which she says her love flowed deep like a river.

"San Antonio is a far better place because of her contributions, and we literally have a better city council because of her," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at the service. "(We have) better parks because of her, (and a) stronger economic foundation. Not only was Lila the first female mayor of San Antonio, she also served as mayor in a crucial time of transition when the ruling oligarchy of San Antonio was forced to loosen their grip as single-member districts finally gave minorities a voice in municipal government."

Many at the service talked about how Cockrell was strong and powerful, with civility and grace. That includes another former San Antonio mayor, Henry Cisneros.

"With faith in her God, with love in her soul, with justice in her heart, with principle in her thoughts, with kindness in her voice, clarity in her eyes and courage in her spirit—that is the Lila Cockrell we will always know and always love," Cisneros said. "As long as there is a San Antonio, we will remember those golden years when this lady was our mayor."