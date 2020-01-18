SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 700 block of Larry Street on New Year's Eve, a blaze for which the renter said fireworks are to blame.

Herron Fontelroy said he lived there for eight years and the fire destroyed everything he owned.

"They told me it was fireworks from the street that was behind the house," Fontelroy said. "I got my wheelchair out and that's all I have is what I have on."

More than two weeks later, Fontelroy said he is struggling to find a permanent place to stay. Retired, disabled and living on a fixed income, he said the San Antonio Housing Authority gave him a voucher for $577 – instead of $600 he said he was promised – to find a place to stay.

"Different people have been calling me, but no one has given me a solution or any reason to know what I'm going to do next and where the money is going to come from and if housing can adjust that in any kind of way," Fontelroy said. "I'm just stuck here."

In San Antonio, it's illegal to set off fireworks within city limits. San Antonio Fire Department runs an illegal fireworks hotline, but KENS 5 learned San Antonio Police Department issued zero citations on New Year's Eve, the same night Fontelroy lost his home.

"I really need help," Fontelroy said. "I'm sure they had some calls being made and, I don't know, I'm just still in shock. I'm in shock and I want a place to stay."

OTHER STORIES ON KENS5.COM: