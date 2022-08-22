'He didn’t deserve that' | San Antonio man pleads with public and police after son is killed in home invasion one month ago

Jacoy Grant loved the San Antonio Spurs and worked in construction to support his 6-year-old daughter. Crime Stoppers is now offering $5,000 reward for information.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio father is calling on the public to assist law enforcement with finding out who murdered his son during a home invasion one month ago.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for killing 29-year-old Jacoy Grant at the Ashley Oaks apartment complex on July 23.

“No parent wants to suffer from the loss of a child,” said Robert Grant, Jacoy’s father. “He called me every morning on his way to work and sometimes I find myself just holding my phone knowing that he’s not going to call.”

According to SAPD, two masked men barged into Jacoy’s apartment located at 16400 Henderson Pass around 2 a.m. demanding money. The suspects reportedly pistol whipped Jacoy then shot and killed him. The suspects took off in an unknown manner.

Robert admired his son’s dedication to making his 6-year-old daughter happy, saying if there was a dictionary definition of ‘father,’ a picture of Jacoy would be on the page.

“Her dad was her best friend. She was sitting next to him when the intruders shot him,” Robert said. “His ultimate goal was to buy a house for him and his daughter, so that’s was his motivation for working so much and so hard.”

Robert noted Jacoy’s apartment had been broken into before when he wasn’t home. He isn’t sure if the suspects may have personally known Jacoy. But regardless, Robert believes the apartment complex could improve its security measures, which includes the entry gates he said are often left open. Robert is holding onto faith as he longs for the day when his son’s killers are brought to justice.

“Whoever did it, they had easy access to get in and out of the apartment community,” Robert said. “I just think the whole situation is wrong, he didn’t deserve that.”