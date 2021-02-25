San Antonio launches call center to direct residents affected by winter storms to aid

It will be available five days a week, beginning at 8 a.m. each day.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio officials have launched a new "emergency resource call center" to serve as a contact hub for residents adversely affected by last week's winter storms.

In operation as of Wednesday, the center will help callers "navigate the disaster assistance programs available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Business Administration and the newly created Community Pipe Repair Fund administered by SAWS," according to a city release.

Residents can get in touch with the center by calling 3-1-1 and selecting option 5, or calling (210)207-6000. They can also get in touch online here. The city says the center will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Bilingual call-takers will be available.