Southeast-side parks and lakes to open for Memorial Day Weekend visitors, with restrictions

Braunig and Calaveras lakes will reopen to boating, but overnight camping in the adjacent parks is still not allowed.

SAN ANTONIO — Some San Antonio lakes and their parks will be reopening to families hoping to spend their Memorial Day Weekend outside, CPS says, while social distancing efforts will be enforced amid the ongoing pandemic.

Visitors to the Braunig and Calaveras lakes in southeast San Antonio will be recommended to wear face coverings but overnight camping is still prohibited, and CPS says there can't be more than four people to a boat if you're heading out onto the water. Playgrounds and facility stores will also remain off-limits and closed.