SAN ANTONIO — The death toll from anti-government protests in Iraq rose to nearly 100 on Saturday, the country's parliamentary human rights commission said. Another 4,000 people have been injured since the protests began on Tuesday.

Curfews and internet blockages have been imposed in parts of the country by officials in reaction to the protests over unemployment, government corruption and lack of basic services.

The Iraqi community in San Antonio banded together on Sunday afternoon to raise its voice in response to the violence. A few dozen people showed up Raymond Rimkus Park with flags and signs that said things like "Save the Iraqi people." They chanted and sang songs.

Azzam Alnuaimi said this is their way of raising awareness of the bloodshed. "People get killed just to say their opinion and that's not fair," Alnuaimi said. "The people in Iraq really need help right now from the international community, from the democracy regimes all over the world."

Since the internet has been out for a few days, many protesters who attended the event in San Antonio are worried for their family and friends still living in Iraq.

Humam Alsammarraie said he hasn't been able to get in touch with his loved ones since the protests began.

"It's been five days I've been trying to reach my family," Alsammarraie said. "My mom, I don't know where is my mom, where is my dad, where is the entire family and friends."

Without freedom of speech, Alsammarraie said it's up to people in the states to raise their voice. "The people went to protest peacefully with flags and the government started shooting them, with mortar rounds, with grenades. People are burning alive over there," Alsammarraie said. "We don't want anything but peace. Help Iraq, please. Iraq needs help."

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

San Antonio police officer arrested for DWI

Pleasanton police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Aide: Energy Secretary Rick Perry pushed Trump for Ukraine call, for economic issues

'National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day'

Whataburger unveils 'Breakfast Burger' for a limited time