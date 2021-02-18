San Antonio International Airport closes airfield

Officials are encouraging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) has closed its airfield, and flights are not going in or out of the Alamo City due to Thursday's snowy weather conditions.

"We urge everybody to check their flight status with the airline before they head to the airport," SAT Media Manager Tonya Hope said. "We also have on our social media channels all of the information updated."

Although the airfield is closed, operations inside the airport are still running. Currently, there are some passengers inside the airport waiting out the storm.

"Airlines are offering vouchers if they have vouchers," Hope said, "and also we have an airport team that is assisting everybody in the airport with food that we have available and blankets that we have available."

Although crews working in the airport were scaled back due to COVID-19, Hope said extra staff has been brought in to assist.

The airfield will remain closed Thursday, and the weather will determine if flights can resume on Friday.