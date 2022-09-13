Victim's mother pleads for justice while manhunt continues for capital murder suspect

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has joined the efforts to find Darrick Oliver, accused of killing two people at a northside night club.

SAN ANTONIO — The mother of a murder victim has a strong message for man accused of killing her daughter, still on the run from police.

“He needs to repent and we need justice,” said DenMica Eugene.

Hollywood Park Police has an active capital murder warrant out for 22-year-old Darrick Devon Oliver Jr.

Oliver is accused of opening fire inside a crowded lounge early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro after an argument between Oliver and two other men escalated into a shooting.

Two people died, including Eugene’s daughter, Alaina Henderson. Police said Henderson was an innocent victim. She didn’t know the shooter, and was visiting San Antonio from out of town.

Eugene said her daughter was on the top of the world when her life was suddenly cut short. The 27-year-old had just gotten an offer for the job of her dreams.

“This past Tuesday, they made it a job offer. She just got the car she wanted,” said Eugene.

The Killeen native and UTSA grad had recently earned her law degree and traveled to San Antonio to see her boyfriend to celebrate her new job.

Eugene said the couple spent the day on the Riverwalk.

“Her boyfriend told me they had the perfect day,” said Eugene.

Eugene also said Henderson’s boyfriend was planning to propose soon, but sadly, he never got the chance.

“She became unresponsive in his arms. She passed pretty much in his arms,” said Eugene.

Hollywood Park police said Henderson was an innocent victim, shot and killed, after Oliver, the accused gunman opened fire at the crowded Rose Bistro early Sunday morning.

Another man died, a third injured.

Police said the entire incident was caught on camera. Investigators say Oliver got into an argument with the other two victims. When the argument escalated, Oliver pulled out a gun and starting shooting at close range.

Henderson was caught in the crossfire. Police say she wasn’t the intended target.

“This evil being just took lives, and it's just so senseless,” said Eugene.

Officers are still trying to track down Oliver. Hollywood Park Chief of Police Shad Pritchard said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has joined in the manhunt to track down Oliver.

Police said Oliver has the word “Tommi” tattooed on his neck, and may try to change his appearance.

While the search continues for the man accused of killing her daughter, Eugene said she forgives Oliver.

“Whatever God decides to do with him is up to Him, but justice needs to be served,” said Eugene.