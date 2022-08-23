Increased evictions, continued housing struggles testing Haven for Hope's capacity to serve

The nonprofit also provides housing and employment assistance to those who might need it.

SAN ANTONIO — Many are sleeping on the floor at Haven for Hope these days as the organization finds itself housing higher-than-usual numbers of homeless residents at its downtown campus.

Heidi Martin is temporarily living at the homeless shelter with her partner, Norman Williams, and their four children. The family moved in recently after they couldn’t make rent.

“We sleep on what I guess you would call gym mats,” said Martin.

Martin said their mats are on the floor of the chapel. She described the room as crowded with other adults and children, but agreed with Williams that it was better than sleeping on the streets.

“It’s better to have a roof over your head instead of a bridge,” said Williams.

On Monday, the nonprofit’s communications director, Terri Behling, said the shelter was housing more than 1,500 people, which is over capacity for Haven for Hope.

“But we are designed to take in overflow," Behling added. "Our design capacity is about 1,480, but that just means we are finding areas on campus where we can sleep people."

Behling said they are making space in cafeterias, classrooms, and even lobby space where individuals and families can rest.

“We are doing what we can, but it’s important that no child is sleeping on the street,” said Behling.

At last check, Behling said the shelter was housing 220 school-aged children. Behling said it’s common for client numbers to fluctuate, but believes the higher numbers the result of a combination of factors.

“We are seeing an increase of evictions because the COVID-19 moratorium was lifted this spring, and obviously inflation costs are high (and bringing) more families here to Haven for Hope,” she said.

The San Antonio Neighborhood and Housing Services Department confirmed evictions judgements have steadily risen in recent months, citing a Bexar County eviction judgments report.

In a statement to KENS 5, the department said:

"In partnership with Bexar County, the City of San Antonio’s Eviction Intervention Program includes Housing Navigators and legal aid services providers at each justice of the peace court precincts to provide families facing eviction with community and city resources.

"This includes the City’s Resident Relocation Assistance Program, which can provide financial assistance to eligible households to cover reasonable moving expenses, deposits and fees.”

Patrick Steck, the city’s assistant director of human services, also noticed rent costs continuing to trend up. He oversees the homeless services division and said his department works to connect people to rental assistance programs. He suggests people in need call the benefits navigation team at 210-206-5372.

However, if people find themselves at Haven for Hope, they can also receive housing and employment assistance, as well as other services.

“We want to get the families out and into a living situation as soon as possible,” said Behling.

It’s a transition Martin and Williams believe will happen for their family soon.

“We are here and we are getting the help we need to get on our feet," Martin said. "To others facing a similar situation, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Because Haven is here to help."

