SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio remembers a 4-year-old Houston girl found dead in a trash bag. Sunday night, a small group had a vigil for the late Maleah Davis.

Davis' body was found May 31 in a trash bag along a road in Arkansas. The body was discovered after suspect Derion Vence reportedly shared its location to community activist Quanell X in a jailhouse meeting. Vence is currently charged with tampering with evidence.

The vigil was put on by the local group King's Angels. It wasn't just a vigil for the little girl, it was also about child abuse prevention. Minister Pearl Conyers was among the small group Sunday. She shared her message of hope as well as paid her respects to Maleah.

"Even though she wasn't from San Antonio, she is still in our hearts for the people of San Antonio," she said.

The four-year-old's tragic story captured hearts around the world. Her story hits close to home for Jasmine McGill with King's Angels. She compares it to Baby King Jay Davila.

"It is so similar to King Jay's case," she said.

It has been five months since the eight-month-old's body was found in a backpack in a field in San Antonio. He died from blunt force trauma.

"There was the staged kidnapping, the boyfriend of the mother that may or not be involved," she said. "It really touched us because we are still grieving."



The Houston Mayor proclaimed Sunday 'Maleah Davis Day', which is why the local group held Sunday's service. It was filled with passionate prayers and pleas for the community to take a stand. "Hopefully her life of living will not be in vain that this will be a wake-up call to the parents," Conyers said.

The group also collected teddy bears and other stuffed animals to donate to other children that may have been victims of abuse, trauma, neglect or are underprivileged.

