New grant alleviates child-care burden for San Antonio's service industry

City leaders approved the grant accepting additional funds to help thousands of working families.

SAN ANTONIO — The city is stepping in to help working parents get free child care.

Workforce Solutions Alamo is providing a $55 million grant to expand a program easing the financial burden on San Antonio families.

As the economy works to recover from the effects of the pandemic, including finding workers to fill jobs across several industries, the city's Human Services Department says it's trying to address one challenge affecting many returning to work.

"(We are) really helping workers that are in restaurant, entertainment, hotel and those types of industries to have child care," said Jessica Dovalina, assistant human services director. "A lot of families don't know this resource is out there."

The city's child care subsidy program could provide 12 months' worth of free child care to those who qualify. Parents are able to pick any eligible provider throughout San Antonio, which can offer flexible options for those trying to make ends meet.

“Service-industry jobs can have hours that are not your traditional work hours, and so this really provides an opportunity for them to get support in that area,” Dovalina said.

City Council on Thursday approved the Workforce Solutions Alamo grant to bolster the program, which aims to help more than 5,000 families and children in San Antonio and the surrounding area.

“Child care is a vital resource for working families, especially when you have single-parent families or families where you have both parents that are working,” Dovalina added.