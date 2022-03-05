'Tough times for a lot of families': South-side pantry running low on supplies, food

On the Southside, the Harlandale Sunshine Pantry was born out of the pandemic, but the need for free, accessible food never went away.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Lotus Rios walked into her pantry Tuesday morning feeling grateful: Someone had recently been by to drop off food donations after weeks of running low at the Harlandale Sunshine Pantry on the city's south side.

"In the beginning of April we started noticing just a definite increase in need," said Rios. "We started noticing it was starting to get a little bit more empty than we’d like, and it just continuously went that way."

Usually Rios will help fill the community pantry herself, but after coming down with COVID-19 and the flu, she isolated at home. Meanwhile, donations continued to run low.

Located at 935 Drury Lane near I-35 and SW Military Drive, the pantry helps provide community members with as many basic necessities as possible. Food is a big one, but they also accept clothes, hygiene products, shoes and book donations.

"These are tough times for a lot of families, and these pantries are sometimes – well, they are – the veins of these communities," Rios said.

She started the pantry in October of 2020 during the pandemic, but the need for basic resources continued. Adding to the already existing need, Rios believes inflation at the grocery stores is pushing people towards looking for more affordable options.

"Here in south Texas we have large families, and most of the time it’s either a single-income or a fixed-income (household)," she added.

In the heart of her community, Rios said, are hard-working parents, grandparents raising grandkids and houseless neighbors in need. While the pantry shelves were empty over the last few weeks, Rios said many people came by, but walked away disappointed.

"It was heartbreaking," she said. "That these are our people and our people are doing without."

The pantry is open 24/7 to people who need it and those who would like to make donations. You can find their Amazon Wishlist here.