Need food? Local church gets help from Denver church to help San Antonians after severe winter storm

SAN ANTONIO — A food distribution will be held for hundreds of families in San Antonio who need it after last week's severe winter storm caused many to lose food due to widespread power outages. It starts Monday at 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Christian Community Church.

The address is 599 Spencer Lane, off Fredericksburg Rd, near I-10, in Balcones Heights.

Thanks to Metro Ministry of Denver, Colorado, the food distribution was made possible.

Organizers said monetary donations are appreciated, but not mandatory.

In a post on social media, they said, "Bring your own reusable bags, or box or laundry basket to fill!"

They expect to pass out about $25,000 worth of food to whoever needs it.

Chris Hernandez, who is helping to lead the effort, spoke to KENS 5's Sarah Forgany about the event on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Hernandez said although there won't be much water handed out, they do have lots of food he helped drive down from Denver. The former San Antonian said he's happy to give back to those in need.

He said all you need to do besides wearing a face mask and showing up is to provide your name and address.

If you do still need water, there are several locations across the area where you can get containers filled. Click here for that information.