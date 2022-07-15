San Antonio Food Bank sees increase in need as inflation rises

Many in San Antonio are turning to local one resource to fill the gaps in their refrigerators and pantries.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Many household budgets are not just stretched but busted trying to make ends meet. The average household is paying an extra $460 a month because of inflation.

Stretched across the parking lot at Gustafson Stadium was a long line of cars. The strain of inflation means many can no longer stretch their paychecks enough to cover all their essentials.

“Everything has just skyrocketed,” said Margo Senez, who came to pick up food. “The price of milk used to be $2.28 and now it’s $3.98. When you have to stretch your budget out to make things meet at the end of the month, there are no dollars left to spend, so, of course, coming to the food bank has helped out tremendously.”

Vanessa Martinez is feeding a large family. Shopping sales are not enough anymore.

“We usually try to go on Sunday mornings really early because the HEB where I live, that’s where they have a lot of discounted fruit and meat,” she said. “Four teens and four toddlers just eat so much.”

Visantina Alvarez said using the food bank frees up money she needs to spend elsewhere.

“What I save in food, I can use to pay my bills,” she said.

“You can only stretch a household budget so far until it breaks and these families are coming to us to make up the difference,” said Eric Cooper, the president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. “When you are desperate and you don’t know where else to turn, they’re turning to the Food Bank.”

The San Antonio Food Bank is filling the gap between paychecks and expenses by filling trunks full of food. Yet, the increased need for food is also stressing the Food Bank’s resources. The food distribution on Friday served 1750 households, 525 of them came for the first time.

“We were headed in the right direction,” Cooper said. “Our line had been shrinking. People are working. They just aren’t making enough to cover these inflation prices.”

Still, every car left filled with fruits, vegetables, meat, and milk. Enough to fill shelves, fridges, and stomachs for another two weeks.

Cooper said even as the Food Bank deals with increased demand, if you are struggling, please reach out. No one will leave empty-handed.

“We want to make sure everybody is fed,” he said. “Everybody’s under stress. We have lots of different resources, whether that’s getting people access to physical food, groceries or meals, or helping them apply for public benefits like SNAP or WIC or even job assistance.”

It is also asking for donations. It will always accept food, but money is especially helpful as the Food Bank can get seven meals out of one dollar. Plus, there is a need for volunteers. It takes close to 200 people to help run a food distribution.

“If it wasn’t for this great community that is behind us, we would not be able to respond to families in their time of crisis,” Cooper said. “Thank you, San Antonio.”