San Antonio Food Bank calls for volunteers as demand spikes

Despite improving unemployment numbers, chief philanthropy officer Michael Guerra says the food bank is "actually seeing the need go up."

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers at the San Antonio Food Bank are serving about 100,000 people a week, chief philanthropy officer Michael Guerra says.

"The food bank continues to see the need growing," he added, noting that the apparent food insecurity problem runs counter to federal employment statistics.

The U.S. unemployment rate improved to 3.6 percent in March, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report. About 3.8 percent of Americans were unemployed in March 2019.

Guerra says the numbers indicate too many families cannot cover household expenses with their paychecks as inflation continues to rise across the country.

"Gas is high. Rent is up 30 percent in 2021. Food is high," he said. "The summer, I think, is going to be especially hard. We're seeing public benefits rolling back, we're going to see prices staying high. Rent is not changing."

It could be the toughest summer ever for children, he said. The federal government will stop sending fattened child tax credit checks to parents this month.

In response, Guerra is calling for more donations and volunteer help at the food bank to help address the need they are seeing.