'One of the most loyal friends' | San Antonio Fire Department remembers firefighter who passed away

Friends and colleagues gave Samuel Hudson CPR after he suffered a heart attack, but he died in the hospital several days later.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is mourning one of its own.

On Sunday morning, the department said Fire Engineer Samuel Hudson had passed in a social media post. Hudson was 42.

The post said Hudson was assigned to Medic 22 on the C shift and has served the department since 2009.

In another post by the San Antonio Professional Fire Fighters Association, the union group said he left behind a loving family including his two young children.

According to information in an internal memo dated March 9, Hudson was bike riding off duty with fellow firefighters in McAllister Park when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Seven SAFD units responded to the scene, and both on and off duty personnel performed uninterrupted CPR for over an hour.

The memo says Hudson was resuscitated and taken to the hospital in critical condition before he died two days later. According to the fire union, he passed on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, first responders gathered at Porter Loring Mortuary in downtown San Antonio. Diego and Denise Norgueira were also there to support their friend of more than a decade.

"He's one of the most loyal friends I have," said Diego Norgueira.

Diego and his wife said Hudson was a dedicated student of Jiu Jitsu at their gym Brazilian Top Team Texas. Recently, Hudson had received his second degree black belt in the sport.

"He brought his two kids, mom and dad. He was so proud," said Denise Norgueira.

Not only did Hudson excel as a student, the couple said he was an even better teacher in the gym.

"Diego put him to teach a class and he was so thrilled. That was his moment and that's how I want to remember Sam," said Denise Norgueira.

Hudson enjoyed sharing his passion with his two young children and friends from the fire department. Diego said Hudson would always bring his friends from work to teach them.

The couple also recalled how much joy Hudson brought to the gym.

"Anytime he show up in the gym everybody just start laughing, just to look at him," said Diego Norgueira.

The couple said they will miss their friend and will do whatever they can to support his family during this time. They are also planning an event to raise money for Hudson's family.

