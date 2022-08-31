A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg

The family says she didn't have access to her medicine and left the jail with a broken leg causing her to have surgery.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault.

However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have access to her medicine and left the jail with a broken leg causing her to have surgery.

As soon as she was released, her sister, Jennifer Adams said she went straight to the ER. She spent more than a week in a hospital bed. Meanwhile, BCSO told me on the same day Staubitz was getting out of jail, she fell.

"When we found out she was arrested, I am thinking the absolute worst," Adams said.

Staubitz lives in a group home outside of San Antonio. Adams said her 46-year-old sister has several medical issues.

"She has cerebral palsy," her sister said. "Her intellectual level is about elementary level."

On July 6, the 46-year-old was arrested for assaulting another client where they both live.

However, 14 days later she was released. BCSO tells KENS 5 her case was dismissed

"I couldn't imagine her being there for two weeks, and no help," Adams said.

The family is raising concerns on how Staubitz was treated while locked up. They said one red flag, she left in a wheelchair.

"Her leg is almost at a 90-degree angle," the sister said.

She was taken to the hospital and was there more than a week. The family said she had to have surgery.

"She had two injuries," Adams said. "A broken tibia and fibula."

BCSO said the following:

"Through video surveillance, it was shown that on July 20, 2022, during Stephanie's releasing process, Stephanie stumbled back and fell to the ground. BCSO records show that UHS medical staff in the jail evaluated Stephanie after her fall and Stephanie was cleared for medical release by UHS."

However, Adams said her sister told her she fell when she first got there.

"She could have had a broken leg for 14 days," she said.

During the time in jail, Adams also alleges her sister didn't take her meds. BCSO said the following:

"Although, we cannot release information on inmate's medical history while incarcerated, Stephanie was housed in a medical unit while incarcerated and was seen by UHS as needed."

"We want to know what happened to our sister while she was there for 14 days," Adams said.

Staubitz is back at her group home. She is in a cast and still has to get around in the wheelchair. The family said they have filed a request with internal affairs.

The family also said Staubitz didn't get a chance to make her phone call.

BCSO answered the following: