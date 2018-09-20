In what should be the city's most pristine play places, work crews with more than 50 people are struggling all over town to remove putrid mats of rotting trash from local waterways.

In Martin Luther King Park, for example, sections of Salado Creek are awash in large mats of floatable, manmade debris.

Even though cleanup crews from the city's transportation and capital improvements division took five tons of debris from the area at the beginning of September, before record-setting rains began, the area is again choked with trash.

TCI officials said that it’s important to remove the debris for a number of reasons, the most important of which is saving lives.

When mounds of debris clog drains or crash into bridges, people and property could be at risk when flood waters surge out of the bed and banks.

A TCI spokesman also pointed out that the garbage never just disappears. With every rain, another park or natural area downstream is trashed.

Officials say it makes more sense to clean it up before the mess moves on.

A spokesman with the San Antonio River Authority said that about 300 volunteers have signed up to participate in a Public Lands Day cleanup event on the Mission Reach of the river on Saturday. They’ve invited local kayakers to take to the water to remove trash.

Volunteers will also be working on dry land to haul away the refuse.

They call their effort the Watershed Wise Warriors program, and they want to do more cleanups in more places, so they’d like people to sign up for future events.

If you want to get dirty for a good cause, you can visit the program’s official website here.

