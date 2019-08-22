SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio's FY2020 budget proposal adds $1 million dollars in funding for domestic violence prevention. The proposal is currently up for consideration.

Marta Pelaez, CEO and president of Family Violence Prevention Services, says she's seen a consistent need for domestic violence prevention resources.

"Our daily census has gone up from 68 some years ago to 196," Pelaez said. "Today we have 192 people at the shelter alone. So, agency-wide, we have our hands full with non residential services demand, and demand for the shelter as well."

The city's proposal includes allocating $80,000 to create a curriculum for schools, $250,000 to train parents on preventing family violence and $500,000 for community organizations to fill in the gaps.

RELATED: Kendall County Women's Shelter at capacity for the last six months

RELATED: Leaders call for domestic violence prevention funding in Bexar County

Pelaez says she'd like to see even more funding, but added that any addition of resources allocated in thoughtful, well-researched ways is positive.

"I suggest that education programs are implemented in any of the San Antonio schools," Pelaez said. "We need to make sure children of all ages are educated in relating respectfully to one another so we do not pass domestic violence onto the next generation."

To learn more about this year's proposed budget, click here. To weigh in, click here. To learn more about the resources Family Violence Prevention Services provides, click here.

OTHER POPULAR STORIES ON KENS5.COM