San Antonio chef and restaurant working to send relief to Maui after devastating wildfire

Chris Buza at Best Quality Daughter said his hometown was destroyed, and proceeds from specials at the restaurant will go toward helping his family rebuild.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio chef at a popular Pearl restaurant is doing everything he can to send help to Hawaii.

Chris Buza has family that lives there. He said they are all okay, but are left with little. Buza works at Best Quality Daughter. He along with the restaurant are cooking up something special.

"Nobody gets left behind,” he said. "We are here for everybody on Maui, that is the aloha spirit living through all of us right now."

He said his dad and step mom live in Lahaina. He dad recorded cellphone video, which shows him looking at his property for the first time after the wildfires. In the video, you can see the neighborhood is gone.



"It is all gone," Buza said. "The better half of my childhood was all in that home. Everything gone in a blink of an eye."

Even though Buza is so far away he knew he needed to do something.



"I am here for him," he said. “I am for it. And whatever I can to support him."



The restaurant is rallying behind Buza to help him raise funds for his family to rebuild. Right now, Best Quality Daughter has a special on two dishes and 100% of the proceeds will go to support Buza and his family. The chef said he has a lot of Ohana in San Antonio who also need help too.