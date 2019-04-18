SAN ANTONIO —

Call it an unholy mess for Holy Week.

A Catholic cemetery in southwest San Antonio is struggling to abide by a city order to clean up a huge mound of garbage that has been piling up on the property for months.

San Fernando Cemetery III at 1735 Cupples, purchased by the Archdiocese of San Antonio in 1981, was formerly known as Roselawn Cemetery. The city's code compliance division cited the property on April 4 for having a pile of garbage about as large as a house.

At the time, cemetery visitors who did not want to be quoted called the situation heartbreaking.

In addition to the religious icons that have been cleared from graves, the trash includes food waste, petrochemical containers, landscaping debris and general trash.

Halloween decorations discarded six months ago still litter the ground, and on Thursday morning a feral cat could be seen hunting for food in the pile.

A city inspector gave the facility seven days to clean up the mess.

A code compliance spokesman said an inspector returned to the site after the deadline and found that not much had changed, so a citation carrying a $300 fine was issued.

After working towards a compromise, city officials agreed to extend the cleanup deadline to April 29.

Cemetery Manager Ismael Galvan said he understands that if they fail to meet the new deadline, the cemetery could be facing an even heftier fine of $1,000.

Galvan said they are working hard now to comply, filling a commercial-sized dumpster every day. They hope to have the mess cleaned up by the deadline.

Code compliance officers will return to the site for a follow-up inspection to make sure this final resting place is no longer a dump.