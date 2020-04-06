Live updates: Protests demanding justice for George Floyd continue in downtown San Antonio for 6th straight day

SAN ANTONIO — For the sixth straight day, Black Lives Matter demonstrators have gathered in downtown San Antonio to call for accountability in the death of Texas native George Floyd in Minnesota, as well as to shed light on continuing racial injustice around the country.
Live updates begin below.
4:25 p.m.
Thursday's march begins from SAPD Public Safety Headquarters.
4:20 p.m.
3:20 p.m.
As Thursday's protests were beginning, some businesses in the Alamo Plaza, some nearby businesses began boarding up glass windows as a precaution, after recent incidents of nighttime looting and violence following peaceful protests during the day.
While daily demonstrations have mostly been congregating at Travis Park each day this week, a couple of protesters with signs could be seen outside a now fenced-in Alamo Plaza Thursday shortly after 3 p.m.