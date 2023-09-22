SA organization supporting pregnant mothers preparing to open new facility

Catholic Charities officials say the facility will bolster their mission of ensuring woman are as ready as they can be to nurture their newborns.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Birth Doulas, an arm of Catholic Charities that provides resources for pregnant woman and new mothers, celebrated the opening of a new brick-and-mortar facility in the Balcones Heights area Friday morning.

Equipped with baby food, clothes, health care equipment and a play area, officials say the facility will bolster their mission of ensuring woman are as ready as they can be to nurture their newborns.

“This is a very important facility for the community, because at the end of the day what we’re trying to do is provide services for free,” Catholici Charities President and CEO Antonio Fernandez said. “This is going to connect them with counseling, nurses, educators to help these moms build their bonds.”

Fernandez was joined by Archdiocese of San Antonio leaders and others for the official ribbon-cutting at 4522 Fredericksburg Road, Suite A-17.

In addition to resources at the Fredericksburg location, Birth Doulas also provides in-home visits for parents, classes on childbirth education to baby yoga, help with car seat installation and nutrition advice.

