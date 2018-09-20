Police are looking for two suspects who hit a bicyclist two weeks ago and just took off. In the meantime, the San Antonio biking community is rallying around their fellow rider, Samantha Flores.

Hundreds of bikers rode the streets of San Antonio on Wednesday night to raise money and show their support for Flores, who works as a manager at Cherrity Bar in downtown San Antonio.

The groups started their ride at the Alamodome parking lot and rode nine miles.

A portion of the proceeds from the restaurant, bar, and a raffle will go towards Samantha’s medical bills.

Jeff Moore from SATX Social Ride says that the accident could have happened to any biker.

“There are so many hit and runs in San Antonio,” Moore said. “So that’s a problem for all of us.”

Flores was riding home from work when the accident happened. She suffered a broken leg, several broken ribs, and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Police were able to get a vehicle description from one of the vehicles. They are looking for a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

