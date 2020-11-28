San Antonio bartenders win bourbon competition

The group split a $12,500 prize for their cocktail, "The Alamo City."

SAN ANTONIO — A group of San Antonio bartenders recently won a statewide cocktail mixing competition—a bright spot in an otherwise volatile year.

Gladys Estrada has worked in bars and restaurants since 2010. Her time in the industry has brought her all over the world.

“Working in the service industry has opened up more doors than I thought possible," Estrada said. "Not just within the state, the country, but the entire world.”

It also brought her to the Garrison Brothers Distillery, where she joined four other bartenders to represent San Antonio in the statewide Bourbon Brawl competition.

“Sims gave us all the option to vote and choose whether or not we wanted to do a group effort versus just one,” she said. “I thought if we work together as a city, it’s not just bringing myself the money, the funds. Everyone is struggling right now.”

Teams from Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston also competed for the grand prize, but in the end it was San Antonio’s drink – the Alamo City, a simple concoction with fresh-squeezed watermelon, lime juice and rosemary – that won the day and the $12,500 reward. It's a bit of financial relief for someone whose industry has been hit especially hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

“When COVID first hit, there was a lot of uncertainty about job security in the restaurant industry,” Estrada said.

Both of her jobs as a bartender and an accountant dried up before she turned to sewing masks to make end's meet.

“I was late on, like, my light bill and things of that sort,” Estrada said. “Never on rent, which I’m very grateful for. And I’ve always had food.”

That didn’t stop her from donating to a fund, also hosted by Garrison Brothers, to benefit hospitality workers. She donated $25 to the fund without realizing that she would eventually benefit from it, to the tune of $1,000.

"They gave back to me and I didn't even expect it. It was wonderful," she said.

She also plans on donating a portion of her contest winnings.

“What this competition meant to me was to enjoy good bourbon and give back,” she said.