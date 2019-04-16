SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City's popularity as a destination for large events with hundred of thousands of visitors is earning it some major bucks!

Last week, San Antonio was awarded a $3.25 million grant for Terrorism Preparedness Operations.

With events like Fiesta and most recently, the NCAA Final Four, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEM) decided to increase funding so that the city could address local needs to prevent, protect against, mitigate, and respond to acts of terrorism.

U.S. Representative Will Hurd (TX-23) invited FEMA leadership to the Alamo City last year to see the massive crowds and security operations in place during Fiesta, while both Hurd and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) voted for an increased in funding to ensure communities have the resources to keep residents safe.

In a statement, Senator Cornyn said, "San Antonio attractions like Fiesta, the Missions, and the Spurs draw tens of millions of guests to the city each year, and because it is Texas' fastest-growing city, we can expect even more in the future."

Cornyn acknowledged that the grant will help local law enforcement that will keep San Antonio's residents and visitors safe.