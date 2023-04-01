San Antonio archbishop holds memorial mass for late Pope Benedict XVI at San Fernando Cathedral

The late Pope Benedict XVI appointed Gustavo Garcia-Siller as Archbishop of San Antonio in 2010.

SAN ANTONIO — Holy songs and reading of scripture echoed through San Fernando Cathedral as worshipers celebrated the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Dozens of people gathered to honor the late pope who died at age 95 on New Year’s Eve.

Archbishop of San Antonio Gustavo Garcia-Siller led the memorial mass alongside religious leaders from across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Pope Benedict appointed Garcia-Siller as Archbishop of San Antonio in 2010.

Garcia-Siller recalls Benedict as an affable, calm man who preached traditional values of Catholicism.

“It was key experiences. One of them was spending six weeks with him in the Vatican,” Garcia-Siller said. “During his time, he covered what God is expecting of him.”

Jesus Juarez-Hernandez and his family, visiting from Idaho, were among the worshipers who took part in the mass. It’s an experience he’ll cherish for life.

“It really did bring a connection between everyone. Things like this really do bring the Catholic Church together,” Juarez-Hernandez said.

More than 135,000 people have paid their respects to the pope at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Over 60,000 people are expected to pack St. Peter’s Square on Thursday where Pope Francis will preside over Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s Requiem Mass begins at 2:30 a.m. central time.

