San Antonio applies for grant to help non-profits provide affordable childcare

The city is applying for a federal grant to support its Early Headstart Childcare Program. City staff say it has a dual generation impact on parents and kids.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is hoping to get funding for one of its childcare programs.

The city is applying for a grant with the US Department of Health and Human Services to support its Early Headstart Childcare Program.

Program leaders say it has a dual generational impact on both kids and parents.

Inside the Healy Murphy Center near downtown—they are helping nearly 200 families including Henry and his three-month-old daughter Gracelynn.

“This just provides them with the comfort of mind that, as they’re continuing their education or working, their child is safe and learning with caring adults,” Rebecca Flores, education program administrator for the City of San Antonio said.

Flores calls this Early Head Start-Child Care Program a hidden gem of the city.

“This is just a critical part of not only the child’s development but also some of the hardest time periods in family’s lives to find high-quality care that’s affordable,” Flores said.

They partner with non-profits like Healy Murphy to provide child-care —while their parents get access to tools for education and getting jobs.

The city council recently signed off on a grant application to the US Department of Health and Human Services for up to $3 million.

“The fact that we’re getting funds from the federal government to expand slots for our 0 to 3-year-old children is just fantastic,” Flores said.

They hope to hear back from the government in July. Flores says their work needs to continue.

“To help fellow San Antonians find high-quality child-care is just an amazing service that I think people don’t realize the city is undertaking,” Flores said.