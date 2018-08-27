SAN ANTONIO — When Patricia Godkin first met Baby, a one-year-old Chihuahua, she noticed the little dog's burned hips and loving heart. The helpless animal melted Godkin's heart.

"Your biggest fear when you leave the house every day is that your house is gonna catch on fire and your pets are still inside," she said. "It touches all of us."

A pet trapped inside of a home may be Godkin's nightmare. But last week, it was Amber Stapleton's reality.

Thursday night, Stapleton came home from work to find smoke, flames, and just about everything she owned burned to a crisp. But the charred books, melted clothing and scorched home in northeast San Antonio were the least of her worries.

Her Chihuahua, Baby, was nowhere to be found. Amber assumed the worst, until she discovered Baby underneath the debris two days after the fire. The little dog was alive - just barely.

"I would try to pay whatever I could," Stapleton said. "I wouldn't let her go, I can't let her go. I already lost all of this."

But the discovery, which should have been sheer joy for Stapleton, raised serious concern.

"I called my sister and I started crying, and said 'She's hurt. She's hurt, and I can't pay for it,'" Stapleton said.

Proper care for Baby's wounds would cost thousands of dollars - money that Amber doesn't have, especially because her house and everything in it was uninsured.

But Baby's story has touched animal lovers in San Antonio.

Godkin acts as president of the dog rescue organization A Doggie 4 You. After hearing the pup's story, she felt compelled to help Baby. A Doggie 4 You will front the entire veterinary bill, with a little help from other dog-lovers who have sent in donations to the Chihuahua.

"We're not gonna try to hit her with a bill when she's just lost everything she's got," Godkin said. "This is not something she was gonna be able to afford to do. The dog was not going to be treated, it was going to be euthanized if we could not come up with a solution."

Baby will spend at least a month in an animal clinic receiving proper medical attention. She is expected to make a full recovery.

A Doggie 4 You is accepting donations to help Baby via PayPal at adoggie4you@yahoo.com. Donations to Baby can also be made by calling the Pipe Creek Animal Clinic at (830) 535-4406.

© 2018 KENS