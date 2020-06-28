San Antonians march for Black womens' empowerment

“We are who we are, and we are still beautiful, and we are still here to say what we have to say."

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio saw yet another Saturday of protest in its downtown streets.

“We need demands and answers today,” said San Antonio resident Vincent Webb.

The group started at Columbus Park around noon, calling for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue by the city.

Across the country, cities have begyb removing statues and monuments of known Confederate soldiers, slave owners and colonizers.

Many protesters later made their way to a womens' empowerment march.

“We really want to highlight the injustice that women of color are experiencing. Especially the Black women,” event organizer Lexi Qaiyyim said.

This is the first march the city has seen specifically aimed at uplifting the voices of Black women in San Antonio.

“We are who we are, and we are still beautiful, and we are still here to say what we have to say,” Qaiyyim said.

Step by step, they did just that.

“You get to see everybody in the community coming together under one cause, and I think that’s something a lot of people weren’t expecting here,” Qaiyyim said.

Their message was clear: There’s power in unity.