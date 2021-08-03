SAMMinistries sells out drive-thru 'Empty Bowl' event raising money help San Antonio's homeless

Their 21st-annual Empty Bowls event was different due to COVID, but it was still a success for an organization raising money for the homeless and hungry.

SAN ANTONIO — SAMMinistries has worked in San Antonio for 38 years helping those people who are homeless. Today was their 21st annual Empty Bowls event, but this year it had a twist.

“This year COVID does not allow us to host the event in that space, so we’ve created a drive through experience this year,” SAMMinistries President and CEO Nikisha Baker said.

Baker says one thing hasn’t changed though.

“We have all of the things that people have grown to love about empty bowls. Our beautiful hand-crafted bowls, glass, pieces of wood for sale. Gourmet soup from local restaurants, it’s just in a drive through format,” Baker said.

All of it made by local artists and donated to SAMMinistries.

“Folks who are homeless are also food insecure. They don’t know where their next meal is going to come from. A simple meal of soup and bread ties nicely with an empty bowl and resonates well with people in the community as they think about homelessness and hungry,” Baker said.

Despite the setbacks with the coronavirus pandemic, Baker says this year's event was a huge success.

“The response was overwhelming. We sold out, we closed down out online sales yesterday and we’re just so thrilled with the result,” Baker said.

She says the thousands of dollars raised today was much needed, especially in this difficult time. The money will go to help those families still struggling.